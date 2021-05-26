Police investigating after 88-year-old says wedding rings were stolen in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are seeking a suspect accused of taking jewelry from a senior in Niagara Falls on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say an 88-year-old man, using a mobility walker, was approached by a woman asking him if he would give her money for gold-plated jewelry to buy gas for a van she was driving.

The victim agreed to give her $20 and he subsequently received a pair of rings from the woman.

The suspect then asked for more money, which she received from the victim in exchange for more rings and a chain.

The woman then allegedly pulled off a couple of the senior’s own rings from his left hand.

Story continues below advertisement

She eventually drove away in a black van following a third verbal exchange in which the man pleaded for the return of wedding rings, which he said were from a late wife.

Media Release – NRPS Investigating Robbery of a Senior Citizen in Niagara Falls. https://t.co/UMIfHScrOr pic.twitter.com/SXPXk7OG0O — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) May 26, 2021

Detectives say the suspect had a heavy/muscular build and was wearing a robe-like dress.

The vehicle she was driving is described as a minivan which was occupied by three to four children between the ages of 8 and 12 years old at the time of the incident.

3:06 Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies – May 12, 2021

Advertisement