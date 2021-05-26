Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after 88-year-old says wedding rings were stolen in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 5:28 pm
Police investigating after 88-year-old says wedding rings were stolen in Niagara Falls - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say they are seeking a suspect accused of taking jewelry from a senior in Niagara Falls on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say an 88-year-old man, using a mobility walker, was approached by a woman asking him if he would give her money for gold-plated jewelry to buy gas for a van she was driving.

The victim agreed to give her $20 and he subsequently received a pair of rings from the woman.

Read more: 1 arrested after Victoria Day double-stabbing in Hamilton

The suspect then asked for more money, which she received from the victim in exchange for more rings and a chain.

The woman then allegedly pulled off a couple of the senior’s own rings from his left hand.

Story continues below advertisement

She eventually drove away in a black van following a third verbal exchange in which the man pleaded for the return of wedding rings, which he said were from a late wife.

Trending Stories

Detectives say the suspect had a heavy/muscular build and was wearing a robe-like dress.

The vehicle she was driving is described as a minivan which was occupied by three to four children between the ages of 8 and 12 years old at the time of the incident.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies' Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies
Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies – May 12, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagNiagara Falls tagNiagara Region news tagdorchester road tagdunn street tagrobbery in niagara falls tagjewelery robbery tagwedding ring robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers