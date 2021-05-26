Menu

Comments

Crime

7 charged in connection with kidnapping in Mississauga, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 11:36 am
Police said they were called about the reported kidnapping on April 10. View image in full screen
Police said they were called about the reported kidnapping on April 10. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say seven people have been charged in connection with a kidnapping in Mississauga last month.

Police said around 4 p.m. on April 10, officers were contacted about a man who was kidnapped in the city.

Officers said after a “complex” investigation, the victim was found around 2 a.m. the following day in the area of Airport Road and Morning Star Drive.

The man was reported to have severe but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said Wednesday that seven people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

