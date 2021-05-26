7 charged in connection with kidnapping in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say seven people have been charged in connection with a kidnapping in Mississauga last month.

Police said around 4 p.m. on April 10, officers were contacted about a man who was kidnapped in the city.

Officers said after a “complex” investigation, the victim was found around 2 a.m. the following day in the area of Airport Road and Morning Star Drive.

The man was reported to have severe but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said Wednesday that seven people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Seven Arrested in a Mississauga Kidnapping – https://t.co/D4PXMnG6u1 pic.twitter.com/T0iz6SciE4 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 26, 2021