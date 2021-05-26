Shooting leaves man in Prince Albert, Sask. dead

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert police say the latest homicide victim in the northern Saskatchewan city died from a gunshot wound.

Police said they found an injured man in the 900 block of 17th Street West just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The initial call came in as a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said.

Police said Norman Charles Custer, 44, had been shot and there was no indication he had been struck by a vehicle.

Custer was taken to Victoria Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any further information and said the investigation is ongoing.

Prince Albert police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.