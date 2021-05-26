Menu

Crime

Shooting leaves man in Prince Albert, Sask. dead

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 11:02 am
Prince Albert police said the city’s latest homicide victim, Norman Charles Custer, died from a gunshot wound. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police said the city’s latest homicide victim, Norman Charles Custer, died from a gunshot wound. File / Global News

Prince Albert police say the latest homicide victim in the northern Saskatchewan city died from a gunshot wound.

Police said they found an injured man in the 900 block of 17th Street West just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask. police launch homicide investigation

The initial call came in as a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said.

Police said Norman Charles Custer, 44, had been shot and there was no indication he had been struck by a vehicle.

Custer was taken to Victoria Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Read more: 2 independent observers assigned after Prince Albert Mountie accused in homicide

Police have not released any further information and said the investigation is ongoing.

Prince Albert police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

