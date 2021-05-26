SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 37 new cases of COVID-19, lowest case count in a month

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians urged to get tested for COVID-19 as testing numbers drop' Nova Scotians urged to get tested for COVID-19 as testing numbers drop
While new positive cases in Nova Scotia are declining, the province’s chief medical officer of health said the number of COVID-19 tests being processed are also trending downward. Once again, Nova Scotians are being encouraged to make testing part of their COVID-19 defense strategy. Jesse Thomas has the story.

Nova Scotia reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest number of new cases in the province in more than a month.

The last time there were fewer than 40 new cases of COVID-19 was on April 22.

In a release, the province said the new cases include 22 in the central zone and 11 in the eastern health zone and four in the northern zone. The number of active cases has fallen to 787.

The number of hospitalizations remains at 72, with 19 people in ICU.

Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotians urged to continue with testing routine

While the lower case counts are a welcome change from the triple-digit daily numbers seen earlier this month, the number of tests being done is also declining.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,023 tests on Tuesday.

