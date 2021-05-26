Kingston woman found behind wheel with 5 times legal blood alcohol limit, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have charged a local woman after she was allegedly found to be driving with five times the legal blood alcohol limit in her system.

According to police, on Saturday around 7 p.m., officers received reports of a Ford Focus swerving heavily near Collins Bay Road.

Police and paramedics were then called to a parking lot at the corner of Bath and Collins Bay roads where a woman was found in the same vehicle, passed out behind the wheel.

Police say they found evidence that the woman was drinking while inside the car.

After providing breath samples, she was found to be five times over the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

A 40-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle in excess of the legal alcohol limit.

The woman’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and if convicted, it could be suspended for a year. Her vehicle was impounded for a week, with the owner responsible for all expenses.