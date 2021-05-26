Menu

Crime

Kingston woman found behind wheel with 5 times legal blood alcohol limit, police say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 10:31 am
A Kingston woman faces drunk driving charges after she was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of a car. View image in full screen
A Kingston woman faces drunk driving charges after she was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of a car. CKWS

Kingston police have charged a local woman after she was allegedly found to be driving with five times the legal blood alcohol limit in her system.

According to police, on Saturday around 7 p.m., officers received reports of a Ford Focus swerving heavily near Collins Bay Road.

Read more: 42-year-old Kingston man charged with impaired driving

Police and paramedics were then called to a parking lot at the corner of Bath and Collins Bay roads where a woman was found in the same vehicle, passed out behind the wheel.

Trending Stories

Police say they found evidence that the woman was drinking while inside the car.

After providing breath samples, she was found to be five times over the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Yarker man faces drunk driving charges after crash takes down Kingston hydro lines

A 40-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle in excess of the legal alcohol limit.

The woman’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and if convicted, it could be suspended for a year. Her vehicle was impounded for a week, with the owner responsible for all expenses.

