Politics

London, Ont., councillors approve council pay raise tied to inflation

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 26, 2021 12:27 pm
The small pay raise will see council members take in an additional 0.7 per cent in their salary for 2021. View image in full screen
The small pay raise will see council members take in an additional 0.7 per cent in their salary for 2021. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Despite pushback from some of their colleagues, city councillors in London, Ont., have approved a small pay raise for themselves that’s tied to a pre-existing policy.

The policy was put forward in a 2016 report from the Council Compensation Review Task Force and sees council salaries adjusted annually on a percentage tied to one of two markers of inflation: the labour index or the consumer price index, depending on which index has a smaller increase.

Read more: City of London names 2 appointees to new anti-racism, anti-oppression division

By the end of December 2020, Ontario’s labour index had increased to 2.7  per cent, meaning a potential councillor raise would be tied to the consumer price index’s smaller increase of 0.7 per cent.

This amounts to a $367 raise for councillors and a $988 raise for the mayor at a cost of about $7,800 for the city.

Adjusted 2021 salaries for London’s city council if a 0.7 per cent raise were to be approved. View image in full screen
Adjusted 2021 salaries for London’s city council if a 0.7 per cent raise were to be approved. City of London

During Tuesday’s meeting of council, Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy argued against approving the raise, telling her colleagues it wasn’t appropriate to accept a wage bump during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are people in our community who have lost their businesses, there are people in our community who have lost their jobs, there are people in our community who are waiting to go back to work, but with the current lockdown, they cannot,” Cassidy said.

“I think we need to stand in solidarity with the people in our community who are suffering.”

Read more: Ontario fiscal watchdog says province 2 years behind goal of 15,000 new LTC beds by 2024

This sentiment was echoed by Ward 9 Coun. Anna Hopkins, who said denying the raise could show “compassion or companionship with Londoners and what they’re experiencing.”

Ward 10 Coun. Paul Van Meergbergen added that denying the raise is “largely symbolic, but symbols are important, especially right now.”

Click to play video: 'Small businesses in Canada struggle to stay afloat' Small businesses in Canada struggle to stay afloat
Small businesses in Canada struggle to stay afloat – Jan 22, 2021

Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner stood by the policy and argued that linking raises to economic indicators is “the best way to take it out of our hands.”

“Anything that we do with our compensation will be self-serving … let’s follow the recommendations,” Turner said.

Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis agreed that the optics of the matter are bad, but “by having this as part of an independent group and then following through on their recommendations rather than ignoring them is the best way to go.”

Read more: Grocery work shifting amid increasing automation and online sales, Ontario report finds

However, Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer noted that city council hasn’t always followed the policy in previous years, including in 2020.

“Last year … we were in a very bad financial situation and definitely restraint was needed,” Helmer said. “I’m less concerned now … but I do think it’s still a very bad situation and it’s just not the time to be increasing the wages.”

The pay raise was approved by a vote of 8-6, with Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih absent.

Click to play video: 'Confidence rises about the Canadian economy making a comeback post pandemic' Confidence rises about the Canadian economy making a comeback post pandemic
Confidence rises about the Canadian economy making a comeback post pandemic
