Health

Ontario fiscal watchdog to release new long-term care spending report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2021 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Fullerton says lessons from SARS were ‘forgotten’ in response to long-term care report' Fullerton says lessons from SARS were ‘forgotten’ in response to long-term care report
WATCH ABOVE: Fullerton says lessons from SARS were ‘forgotten’ in response to long-term care report – May 3, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s fiscal watchdog will release a report today examining government spending on long-term care.

The Financial Accountability Office says the new report is based on the province’s 2021-22 expenditure estimates.

It says the overview of the ministry will identify key financial issues including the government’s promise to add and redevelop 30,000 long-term care beds.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario government to allow for outdoor visits at long-term care homes

The report will also examine the Progressive Conservative government pledge to increase the amount of average daily direct care per resident.

Last November, the government promised to establish a new standard that would see nursing home residents receive an average of four hours of direct care every day.

Premier Doug Ford has pledged to achieve the standard by 2024-25 and said the province will need to hire “tens of thousands” more personal support workers, registered practical nurses and registered nurses to provide the care.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario long-term care homes easing restrictions' COVID-19: Ontario long-term care homes easing restrictions
COVID-19: Ontario long-term care homes easing restrictions – May 5, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
