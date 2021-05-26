Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Male to be charged following Regina hit-and-run collision, police say

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 2:18 pm
Regina police say a district male faces pending charges as a result of a hit and run collision that occurred on Sunday, May 23rd.
Regina police say a district male faces pending charges as a result of a hit and run collision that occurred on Sunday, May 23rd. File / Global News

Regina police say a district male will face charges as the result of a hit-and-run collision on Sunday, May 23.

Police said the incident began when a hit-and-run collision was reported to police, around 3:30 a.m., in the area of 9th Avenue North and Albert Street.  According to police, the suspect vehicle sideswiped a victim vehicle.

Read more: Regina man charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm after bystander struck

The driver of the victim vehicle followed the suspect vehicle, a Kia Niro, as police were en route.

The suspect vehicle ran a red light at Ross Avenue and Winnipeg Street after the police encountered. After the unsuccessful attempt, police deployed a tire deflation device, also known as a spike belt, on Ring Road by Dewdney Avenue. This method was able to bring the suspect’s vehicle to a halt.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 8-year-old boy hit by vehicle Friday evening: Regina police

Police said the driver was transported to hospital by EMS for treatment of an apparent self-inflicted physical injury before he was taken into custody.

The suspect was later released with conditions by investigators and faces pending charges which include failure to remain at the scene of a collision and dangerous driving.

Click to play video: 'More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS' More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS
More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagSuspect tagEMS tagCharges tagDangerous Driving taghit-and-run collision tagTire Deflation Device tagKia Niro tagspikebelt tagvictim vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers