Male to be charged following Regina hit-and-run collision, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say a district male will face charges as the result of a hit-and-run collision on Sunday, May 23.

Police said the incident began when a hit-and-run collision was reported to police, around 3:30 a.m., in the area of 9th Avenue North and Albert Street. According to police, the suspect vehicle sideswiped a victim vehicle.

Read more: Regina man charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm after bystander struck

The driver of the victim vehicle followed the suspect vehicle, a Kia Niro, as police were en route.

The suspect vehicle ran a red light at Ross Avenue and Winnipeg Street after the police encountered. After the unsuccessful attempt, police deployed a tire deflation device, also known as a spike belt, on Ring Road by Dewdney Avenue. This method was able to bring the suspect’s vehicle to a halt.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver was transported to hospital by EMS for treatment of an apparent self-inflicted physical injury before he was taken into custody.

The suspect was later released with conditions by investigators and faces pending charges which include failure to remain at the scene of a collision and dangerous driving.

1:55 More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS