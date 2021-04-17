8-year-old boy hit by vehicle Friday evening: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said an eight-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Friday evening with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car on Dalgliesh Drive.

Police said the boy “apparently chased a ball into the street.” Investigators determined the vehicle was westbound on Dalgliesh Drive and was not able to stop in time before hitting the boy.

Parents please remind your kids about pausing and looking both ways…real heart breaker tonight on Dalgliesh 😩😩@reginapolice — Cst. Jim Monaghan 647 (@RPSTrafficUnit) April 17, 2021

Police were dispatched to the 5900-block of the street around 5:30 p.m.

Regina EMS attended the scene and brought the boy to hospital.

Police said no charges have been laid at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information to help police is asked to contact the police service at 306-777- 6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).