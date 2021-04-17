Menu

Canada

8-year-old boy hit by vehicle Friday evening: Regina police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 11:54 am
Police said in a statement the young boy apparently ran after a ball onto the street and a car was unable to stop in time before hitting the boy. View image in full screen
Police said in a statement the young boy apparently ran after a ball onto the street and a car was unable to stop in time before hitting the boy. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Regina Police Service said an eight-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Friday evening with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car on Dalgliesh Drive.

Read more: Regina transit driver charged after pedestrian struck, injured by bus

Police said the boy “apparently chased a ball into the street.” Investigators determined the vehicle was westbound on Dalgliesh Drive and was not able to stop in time before hitting the boy.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were dispatched to the 5900-block of the street around 5:30 p.m.

Regina EMS attended the scene and brought the boy to hospital.

Read more: North Okanagan RCMP seek witnesses after police say child was ‘clipped’ by passing vehicle

Police said no charges have been laid at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information to help police is asked to contact the police service at 306-777- 6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
