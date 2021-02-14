Regina transit driver charged after pedestrian struck, injured by bus

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina Transit bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian after a person was struck while crossing Lorne Street at 12th Avenue on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

According to police, the bus was eastbound on 12th Avenue and making a northbound turn onto Lorne Street.

The pedestrian was hit in the intersection and taken to Regina General Hospital with minor injuries.

The bus driver was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to yield to the right of way to a pedestrian.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second time in two weeks that a pedestrian has been hit by a Regina Transit bus.

On Feb. 3, Regina police reported that a man had died after being hit by a bus on Broad Street.

Police said the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Broad Street shortly before 2 p.m.

The 61-year-old man was declared dead at a Regina hospital.

A police investigation found no criminal wrongdoing from the bus driver in the Feb. 3 incident.

–With files from Jonathan Guignard

