Police looking for missing dog that may have been stolen in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe police say officers are searching for a missing six-month-old dog that may have been stolen in Innisfil, Ont.

The Mastiff/Lab mix called Jake was last seen on May 15 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 10th Line and Purvis Street area.

The dog ran off during a walk and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say there are concerns that someone may have taken the dog.

Officers are looking to speak with a man and a woman who were in a red car at the corner of Ireton Street and 10th Line at the time Jake went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.