Police report 3 potential dog poisonings in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say there’s been three possible dog poisonings using antifreeze this past February.
According to police, all the incidents occurred in Bolton, Ont., in neighbourhoods surrounding James Bolton Public School.
In one report, officers say a piece of bread was soaked in antifreeze.
Investigators are reminding people to stay vigilant about what their pets are consuming outside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
