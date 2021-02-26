Menu

Crime

Police report 3 potential dog poisonings in Caledon, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 1:37 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say there’s been three possible dog poisonings using antifreeze this past February.

According to police, all the incidents occurred in Bolton, Ont., in neighbourhoods surrounding James Bolton Public School.

Read more: Kingston police warn dog owners after hotdogs left on downtown properties

In one report, officers say a piece of bread was soaked in antifreeze.

Trending Stories

Investigators are reminding people to stay vigilant about what their pets are consuming outside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

