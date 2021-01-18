Kingston police warn dog owners after hotdogs left on downtown properties

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are warning local dog owners to be vigilant after receiving reports of meat discarded in the downtown area.

Police say they received a report on Sunday that hotdogs were left on properties in the Park Street area in Kingston.

The hotdogs were discovered on two different occasions beginning on Jan. 13, police say.

Police say there have yet to be any reports of dogs being poisoned in the Kingston area, but that they are advising caution after two similar incidents east of the city.

According to Kingston police, earlier this month in the Brockville area, a dog nearly ingested a meatball “that was later found to contain unknown pills.”

Police say more of these tainted meatballs were found in the area afterwards.

As Global News previously reported, another dog died in the Rockport area after ingesting an unknown substance.

OPP previously said they were investigating both incidents, but did not say the two were related.

Kingston police are now advising dog owners in the area to use an abundance of caution while out walking their pets, especially if they come across food or meats that have been discarded.

