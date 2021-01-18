Menu

Kingston police warn dog owners after hotdogs left on downtown properties

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 5:24 pm
Police say there have been no reports of poisonings locally, but recent events in Rockport and Mallorytown have prompted police to advise dog owners to be cautious with their pets.
Kingston police are warning local dog owners to be vigilant after receiving reports of meat discarded in the downtown area.

Police say they received a report on Sunday that hotdogs were left on properties in the Park Street area in Kingston.

Read more: OPP investigate 2 potential dog poisonings in the Mallorytown area

The hotdogs were discovered on two different occasions beginning on Jan. 13, police say.

Police say there have yet to be any reports of dogs being poisoned in the Kingston area, but that they are advising caution after two similar incidents east of the city.

According to Kingston police, earlier this month in the Brockville area, a dog nearly ingested a meatball “that was later found to contain unknown pills.”

Police say more of these tainted meatballs were found in the area afterwards.

Click to play video 'OPP investigating safety of pets after two separate incidents' OPP investigating safety of pets after two separate incidents
OPP investigating safety of pets after two separate incidents

As Global News previously reported, another dog died in the Rockport area after ingesting an unknown substance.

OPP previously said they were investigating both incidents, but did not say the two were related.

Kingston police are now advising dog owners in the area to use an abundance of caution while out walking their pets, especially if they come across food or meats that have been discarded.

