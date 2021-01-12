Menu

Canada

OPP investigate 2 potential dog poisonings in the Mallorytown area

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 10:11 am
OPP are investigating two incidents where the owners claim their dogs were poisoned in the Mallorytown area.
OPP are investigating two incidents where the owners claim their dogs were poisoned in the Mallorytown area. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP are investigating two incidents involving sick dogs in the Mallorytown area.

According to the OPP, on Jan. 7, a woman in Front of Yonge Township said her dog consumed meatballs left on the road with “white powder” in the meat.

OPP say there has been no indication of where the meatballs came from.

Two days later, in the Rockport area, OPP say a woman’s puppy became ill and was taken to the vet.

Read more: Poisonous powder found in Edmonton dog park was meant to mark running race: Police

Police say it’s still unclear how or when the animal could have ingested anything harmful.

As of Monday, OPP say there’s no indication the two incidents are connected.

Nevertheless, Leeds OPP say they are aware of “extensive discussions on social media regarding these incidents.”

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

