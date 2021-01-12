OPP investigate 2 potential dog poisonings in the Mallorytown area

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating two incidents involving sick dogs in the Mallorytown area.

According to the OPP, on Jan. 7, a woman in Front of Yonge Township said her dog consumed meatballs left on the road with “white powder” in the meat.

OPP say there has been no indication of where the meatballs came from.

Two days later, in the Rockport area, OPP say a woman’s puppy became ill and was taken to the vet.

Police say it’s still unclear how or when the animal could have ingested anything harmful.

As of Monday, OPP say there’s no indication the two incidents are connected.

Nevertheless, Leeds OPP say they are aware of “extensive discussions on social media regarding these incidents.”

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.