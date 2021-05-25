Menu

Traffic

16-year-old crashes semi into train, Manitoba man dies

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 1:22 pm
The train/highway intersection where the crash happened in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The train/highway intersection where the crash happened in Manitoba. Google Maps

Manitoba RCMP say a man has died after the semi-trailer he was in crashed with a train Monday.

The tragic incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the RM of Brokenhead, south of Beausejour, say RCMP.

The semi was being driven by a 16-year-old, who was being trained by a 46-year-old man on how to drive the vehicle. They were heading north on Provincial Road (PR) 44E, then stopped at the railroad crossing between PR 68N and PR 69N.

A 46-year-old man is dead after a crash between a semi and a train south of Beausejour. View image in full screen
A 46-year-old man is dead after a crash between a semi and a train south of Beausejour. Google Maps

For unknown reasons, the teen then drove the semi through the intersection and the vehicle was hit by the train.

When police arrived, the man was being extracted from the semi, but was pronounced dead on scene.

The teen was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said a forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation.

