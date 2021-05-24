Brampton man charged in connection with attempted kidnapping of woman in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 21-year-old Brampton man has been charged in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a woman in the city’s west end.

According to a statement issued Monday evening, investigators said officers were called to the area of Pearldale Avenue and Finch Avenue West near Islington Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

The statement said the woman was walking in the parking lot of Pearldale Plaza when the suspect approached her and began speaking with her.



It was alleged the man grabbed the woman and tried to force her into a white Honda Civic. However, she was able to escape.

Officers later arrested the accused. Police said Diavion Henningham was charged with kidnapping and was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

The statement added it’s believed there may have been more victims.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident and the investigation was asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.