Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton man charged in connection with attempted kidnapping of woman in Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 9:43 pm
Toronto police released an image of a car used in the alleged kidnapping attempt. View image in full screen
Toronto police released an image of a car used in the alleged kidnapping attempt. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a 21-year-old Brampton man has been charged in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a woman in the city’s west end.

According to a statement issued Monday evening, investigators said officers were called to the area of Pearldale Avenue and Finch Avenue West near Islington Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

The statement said the woman was walking in the parking lot of Pearldale Plaza when the suspect approached her and began speaking with her.

Story continues below advertisement

It was alleged the man grabbed the woman and tried to force her into a white Honda Civic. However, she was able to escape.

Officers later arrested the accused. Police said Diavion Henningham was charged with kidnapping and was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

The statement added it’s believed there may have been more victims.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident and the investigation was asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto abduction tagToronto kidnapping tagToronto attempted abduction tagAttempted kidnapping Pearldale Plaza tagToronto attempted kidnapping tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers