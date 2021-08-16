SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Vimy

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Canada election: Vimy - image View image in full screen
Elections Canada

The riding of Vimy, located north of Montreal, is mostly made up of the former Laval riding, with small pieces of Laval—Les-Îles and Alfred-Pellan. It includes Saint-Martin and Laval-des-Rapides.

Vimy was created under the redistribution of federal electoral boundaries in 2012 and came into effect during the 2015 election.

The former riding of Laval had been represented by the Bloc Québécois from 2004 until the NDP win in 2011. The Liberals won in 2015.

Rookie Liberal MP Eva Nassif, who won the riding in the 2015 election, unexpectedly announced in 2019 she would not seek a second term, which shocked the Liberal riding association.

Trending Stories

Nassif later accused Trudeau of denying her candidacy for having not lauded him as a feminist — claims that Trudeau denied.

Liberal Annie Koutrakis was elected in 2019.

Candidates

Liberal: Annie Koutrakis (incumbent)

