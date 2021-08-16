Canada election: Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs was first represented in the House of Commons in 2015.

It combines parts of the former Jeanne-Le Ber, Westmount—Ville-Marie, and the Laurier—Sainte-Marie and Outremont ridings.

Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs also includes the neighbourhoods around McGill and Concordia universities, Cité-du-Havre, and Pointe Saint-Charles.

Miller currently serves as the federal minister of Indigenous services.

Candidates

Liberal: Marc Miller (incumbent)