Canada election: Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs

The riding of Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs was first represented in the House of Commons in 2015.
It combines parts of the former Jeanne-Le Ber, Westmount—Ville-Marie, and the Laurier—Sainte-Marie and Outremont ridings.
Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs also includes the neighbourhoods around McGill and Concordia universities, Cité-du-Havre, and Pointe Saint-Charles.Liberal Marc Miller was first elected to the riding in 2015 with 50.82 per cent of the vote. He was re-elected in 2019 with 54.1 per cent of the vote.
Miller currently serves as the federal minister of Indigenous services.
Trending Stories
Candidates
Liberal: Marc Miller (incumbent)
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments