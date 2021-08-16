SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs was first represented in the House of Commons in 2015.

It combines parts of the former Jeanne-Le Ber, Westmount—Ville-Marie, and the Laurier—Sainte-Marie and Outremont ridings.

Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs also includes the neighbourhoods around McGill and Concordia universities, Cité-du-Havre, and Pointe Saint-Charles.

Liberal Marc Miller was first elected to the riding in 2015 with 50.82 per cent of the vote. He was re-elected in 2019 with 54.1 per cent of the vote.

Miller currently serves as the federal minister of Indigenous services.

Candidates

Liberal: Marc Miller (incumbent)

