Canada

Canada election: Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:31 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie. ELECTIONS CANADA

Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie is an eastern Montreal riding.

Its boundaries include the neighbourhood of Petite-Patrie and the western part of Rosemont.

NDP incumbent Alexandre Boulerice won the riding with 41.7 per cent of the vote in 2019. He was first elected in 2011 during the orange wave in Quebec.

Prior to 2011, the Bloc Québécois represented this riding for 21 years with Bernard Bigras serving as MP from 1997-2011.

Trending Stories

The riding is predominately French-speaking, with 78.2 per cent of the population listing French as their mother tongue in the 2016 census.

Candidates

NDP: Alexandre Boulerice (incumbent)

