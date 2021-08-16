Canada election: Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie

Send this page to someone via email

Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie is an eastern Montreal riding.

Its boundaries include the neighbourhood of Petite-Patrie and the western part of Rosemont.

NDP incumbent Alexandre Boulerice won the riding with 41.7 per cent of the vote in 2019. He was first elected in 2011 during the orange wave in Quebec.

Prior to 2011, the Bloc Québécois represented this riding for 21 years with Bernard Bigras serving as MP from 1997-2011.

The riding is predominately French-speaking, with 78.2 per cent of the population listing French as their mother tongue in the 2016 census.

Candidates

NDP: Alexandre Boulerice (incumbent)

Advertisement