Edmonton Oilers give Game 3 away in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers are facing elimination after an epic collapse Sunday night in Winnipeg.

Leading 4-1 with nine minutes left in the third period, the Oilers lost 5-4 in overtime. The Jets lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

The Oilers dominated the first period, outshooting the Jets 17-7 and grabbing a 2-0 lead.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring by extending to tuck a puck in behind Connor Hellebuyck 6:33 into the game. Then, on a two-man advantage, Draisaitl ripped home a rebound. Connor McDavid assisted on both goals.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers in big hole after OT loss to Jets in Game 2

Mike Smith made a blocker save on Mason Appleton, who had a breakaway off an Oilers turnover six minutes into the second. The Jets broke through with 2:47 to go in the frame when Nik Ehlers beat Smith on the power play.

Story continues below advertisement

Zack Kassian replied 1:04 later, finishing off a three-on-two with Draisaitl and McDavid.

Jujhar Khaira recorded his first career post-season goal in the third, tipping Adam Larsson’s point shot past Hellebuyck.

With Josh Archibald in the box for tripping Logan Stanley, Mathieu Perreault kept the Jets’ hopes alive by scoring on the power play with 8:19 remaining. Blake Wheeler buried a rebound, then Josh Morrissey beat Smith with a long shot 16 seconds later. It was three goals in 3:03 for Winnipeg to pull even at 4-4.

With 10:47 left in overtime, Paul Stastny won an offensive zone faceoff to Ehlers, who snapped a shot over Smith’s glove.

Game 4 goes Monday night in Winnipeg. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7:45 p.m.