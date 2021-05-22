Menu

Canada

Edmonton Oilers in big hole after OT loss to Jets in Game 2

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 22, 2021 12:21 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

Paul Stastny scored the only goal of the game as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 Friday night at Rogers Place. The Jets lead the best-of-seven opening round playoff series 2-0.

The Jets peppered Oilers goaltender Mike Smith with 10 shots in the first 10 minutes. He made two great saves on Kyle Connor, who was left all alone in front off a faceoff in the Oilers’ end.

Smith finished the first with 17 saves.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers denied by Hellebuyck in Game 1 loss to Winnipeg Jets

Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck stretched out his left pad to deny Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse with just over three minutes to go in the second. The game remained scoreless after two.

The Oilers had 3:39 of power-play time early in the third, including a 21-second five-on-three, but couldn’t muster a goal.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) and Ryan McLeod (70) look on as Winnipeg Jets’ Tucker Poolman (3) and Paul Stastny (25) celebrate a goal during overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Friday, May 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) and Ryan McLeod (70) look on as Winnipeg Jets’ Tucker Poolman (3) and Paul Stastny (25) celebrate a goal during overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Friday, May 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

At 4:06 of overtime, Stastny’s shot from the right wing deflected off an Oilers defenceman and eluded Smith.

Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the shutout while Smith finished with 35 stops.

Game 3 will be Sunday in Winnipeg. The Faceoff Show on 630 CHED will start at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5:30 p.m.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Oilers making the 2021 NHL playoffs.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans pumped about playoffs' Edmonton Oilers fans pumped about playoffs
