Edmonton Oilers in big hole after OT loss to Jets in Game 2

Paul Stastny scored the only goal of the game as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 Friday night at Rogers Place. The Jets lead the best-of-seven opening round playoff series 2-0.

The Jets peppered Oilers goaltender Mike Smith with 10 shots in the first 10 minutes. He made two great saves on Kyle Connor, who was left all alone in front off a faceoff in the Oilers’ end.

Smith finished the first with 17 saves.

Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck stretched out his left pad to deny Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse with just over three minutes to go in the second. The game remained scoreless after two.

The Oilers had 3:39 of power-play time early in the third, including a 21-second five-on-three, but couldn’t muster a goal.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) and Ryan McLeod (70) look on as Winnipeg Jets’ Tucker Poolman (3) and Paul Stastny (25) celebrate a goal during overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Friday, May 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

At 4:06 of overtime, Stastny’s shot from the right wing deflected off an Oilers defenceman and eluded Smith.

Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the shutout while Smith finished with 35 stops.

Game 3 will be Sunday in Winnipeg. The Faceoff Show on 630 CHED will start at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5:30 p.m.

