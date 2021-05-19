Edmonton Oilers denied by Hellebuyck in Game 1 loss to Winnipeg Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in Game 1 of their playoff series Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

“You come back and make adjustments, and obviously, it’s Game 1 — there’s going to be a certain feeling out period, and you’re going to see how they play us and how we’re going to play them,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said post-game.

Josh Archibald had the highlight of a scoreless first period, belting Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo with a textbook body check.

Jesse Puljujarvi snapped a shot past Hellebuyck for his first career post-season goal with 11:36 left in the second.

“I just tried to work hard and make good plays and play smart, and it was a hard game,” Puljujarvi said.

The Jets replied less than three minutes later when Tucker Poolman buried the rebound from Blake Wheeler’s shot.

“That’s how I expect all these games to be. They’re going to be tight,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said.

“You’ve got to capitalize on a chance, and you can’t give much away. Usually, the team that gets a break here or there ends up on the winning end.”

With 10:46 left in the third, Dominic Toninato deflected a Logan Stanley shot past Mike Smith. The officials didn’t call it a goal on the ice but video review showed it hit the back bar of the net and shot out.

Kyle Connor and Wheeler clinched it with empty netters.

“We did some things we can build off of,” Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said post-game.

"We did some things we can build off of," Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said post-game.

"There are always things we can adjust but we have to just show up and keep playing. It's not going to be easy."

Toninato played only two regular-season games for the Jets this season.

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were both held off the scoresheet.

Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Face-off Show at 5 p.m.

– With files from 630 CHED’s Brenden Escott