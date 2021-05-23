Menu

Canada

Bear spotted in Montreal’s Dorval suburb, police urge residents to stay indoors

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 4:47 pm
Montreal police are warning residents of Dorval, Que., to stay indoors after a bear was spotted in the area.

Police say they received a call at 1 p.m. about a wild animal on the loose in the borough of Pierrefonds on Montreal’s West Island.

Social media users who posted about the animal spotting, however, said they saw the bear in the West Island’s southeast area of Dorval.

Officials say authorities from Quebec’s forests and parks ministry are on their way to the residential suburb, along with a veterinarian to locate and capture the animal.

Police are asking that residents stay indoors for their safety until the animal is caught.

Montreal Police Montreal Bear Dorval Brown bear Wild animal Animal on the Loose Suburb

