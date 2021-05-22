Family of bears spotted wandering residential Surrey neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Spring is in the air, and B.C.’s bears are out of hibernation and on the prowl.

That’s meant an increase in bear encounters around B.C., including one on Saturday far from the typical wildlife conflict zones on the North Shore and Tri-Cities areas.

Jason Ahn was out in his neighbourhood Saturday just after noon when he spotted the trio of Bruins wandering through Fleetwood near 165 Street and 86 Avenue.

“The only concern for me was that neighbours were outside and not seeing the animals, especially the kids next to our house,” Ahn told Global News.

“Safety of others was the only thing that went through my mind.”

Global News has requested more information from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

It’s the latest in a string of bear encounters in 2021. On Friday, a bear took a swipe at a hiker on Mt. Fromme in North Vancouver, leaving him with minor injuries.

In March, a wayward bear made it all the way to the edge of downtown Vancouver before being tranquilized and relocated.