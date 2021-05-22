Menu

Environment

Family of bears spotted wandering residential Surrey neighbourhood

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Family of bears spotted wandering residential Surrey neighbourhood' Family of bears spotted wandering residential Surrey neighbourhood
A Surrey resident says he was shocked to see a family of three bears wandering through Fleetwood near 164th Street and 85 Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Spring is in the air, and B.C.’s bears are out of hibernation and on the prowl.

That’s meant an increase in bear encounters around B.C., including one on Saturday far from the typical wildlife conflict zones on the North Shore and Tri-Cities areas.

Read more: Hiker attacked by black bear, North Vancouver trail closed

Jason Ahn was out in his neighbourhood Saturday just after noon when he spotted the trio of Bruins wandering through Fleetwood near 165 Street and 86 Avenue.

Click to play video: 'North Vancouver bear attack' North Vancouver bear attack
North Vancouver bear attack

“The only concern for me was that neighbours were outside and not seeing the animals, especially the kids next to our house,” Ahn told Global News.

“Safety of others was the only thing that went through my mind.”

Read more: Wayward bear tranquilized after nearly wandering into downtown Vancouver

Global News has requested more information from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

It’s the latest in a string of bear encounters in 2021. On Friday, a bear took a swipe at a hiker on Mt. Fromme in North Vancouver, leaving him with minor injuries.

In March, a wayward bear made it all the way to the edge of downtown Vancouver before being tranquilized and relocated.

