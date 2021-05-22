Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment
May 22 2021 5:51pm
00:35

Family of bears spotted wandering residential Surrey neighbourhood

A Surrey resident says he was shocked to see a family of three bears wandering through Fleetwood near 164th Street and 85 Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Video Home