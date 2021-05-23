Menu

Canada

18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pont-Lafrance, N.B.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 3:01 pm
An 18-year-old woman from Pont-Lafrance, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old woman from Pont-Lafrance, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community. Global News

RCMP in New Brunswick say an 18-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in the community of Pont-Lafrance.

Police say members of the Tracadie RCMP responded to the crash on Le Bouthillier Road on Saturday at 6:40 a.m.

“Police believe the vehicle was driving westbound when it veered off the road and into a ditch,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

Trending Stories

Read more: Search for Bathurst, N.B. teen suspended for second day due to rainy weather

The woman, who was from the community, was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, or is a witness to the crash, is asked to call Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000.

