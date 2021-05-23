18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pont-Lafrance, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in New Brunswick say an 18-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in the community of Pont-Lafrance.

Police say members of the Tracadie RCMP responded to the crash on Le Bouthillier Road on Saturday at 6:40 a.m.

“Police believe the vehicle was driving westbound when it veered off the road and into a ditch,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

The woman, who was from the community, was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to the crash, is asked to call Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000.