Search for Bathurst, N.B. teen suspended for second day due to rainy weather

Police in northern New Brunswick have suspended the search for a missing girl for the second day in a row due to rainy conditions in the area.

Madison Roy-Boudreau, 14, has been missing since May 11. The teen from Bathurst, N.B. was last seen that morning getting into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The vehicle has since been found and seized — and the Bathurst Police Force has called her disappearance suspicious.

Searchers had previously paused the search for the girl on Saturday due to weather conditions.

Madison is described as 1.6 metres tall, weighing 54 kilograms, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

She as last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage-coloured pants and silver shoes.

The search is set to resume as soon as weather conditions in the area permit.

— with a file from The Canadian Press