Health

One additional COVID-19 death, 461 new cases as Manitoba sends more ICU patients to Ontario

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 2:23 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.
A man his 80s from Southern Health has succumbed to COVID-19, as the province recorded an additional 461 new cases of the virus Sunday.

Two cases were removed due to a data correction, bringing the net total to 459.

The province’s total active caseload now sits at 5,072.

Of Sunday’s new cases, 299 are from Winnipeg, 76 from Southern Health, 31 from Prairie Mountain, 30 from the Northern region, and 25 from Interlake-Eastern.

Read more: Manitoba’s lax public health policies to blame for 3rd COVID-19 wave: Winnipeg mayor

The current five-day test-positivity rate is at 14.5 per cent provincially, and 16.7 per cent in the capital.

259 people are in hospital with active COVID-19, while another 57 are no longer considered infectious, but still require care.

Seventy-two individuals are in ICU, however that number does not include the ten so far who are confirmed to have been transferred to Ontario for care.

Shared Health says another three patients were transferred to Ontario on Saturday.

One each was sent to Windsor, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay.

Shared Health says more people in ICU are “tentatively scheduled” to be transferred out of the province Sunday, but didn’t say how many or where they’d be going.

Manitoba’s death toll from the virus now sits at 1,029, while 3,204 lab tests were completed Saturday.

Since February 2020, 746,507 tests have been completed.

