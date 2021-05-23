Menu

Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder in downtown Halifax stabbing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 9:31 am
A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found stabbed on Barrington Street on May 21, 2021. The victim died a few hours later. View image in full screen
A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found stabbed on Barrington Street on May 21, 2021. The victim died a few hours later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A 26-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a young man in downtown Halifax on Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police were initially called to the 1200-block of Barrington Street just before 8:30 p.m. on May 21. Original reports said that a man “had a firearm and had been injured.”

Police now say the victim was actually stabbed, and there is no evidence of shots being fired

The victim, Damien Lamoureux, 21, died three hours later.

Three people were arrested at the scene and taken to police headquarters. On Saturday, Mitchell William Coles, 26, of Halifax was charged with second-degree murder.

The other two people who were taken into custody were released without charges.

“Investigators do not believe this to be a random incident, and are not looking for any other suspects,” police noted in a news release.

They’re asking anyone with information to call them or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

