Halifax Regional Police arrest three suspects in latest homicide case

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in the city Friday night.

This incident has become a part of recent shootings reported in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Barrington Street just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a weapons complaint with a report of an injured man.

They say a 21-year-old man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died about three hours later.

Police say they have arrested three adults in connection with the case and are not looking for any other suspects.

Investigators did not release any further information and there was no immediate word on charges or the cause of death. They say the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

On May 12, a 22-year-old man was shot near the Dartmouth waterfront and died from his injuries.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of gunshots at around 7:30 p.m. in the Alderney Landing area.

Later on May 14, for a second night in a row, there was a shooting in Bedford. A man survived, but suffered life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, Halifax police said they responded to a report of gunshots with a man injured at the intersection of Broad Street and Farrington Way.

Halifax police made no connection between the recent shootings that have occurred in these locations.

–With files from the Canadian Press