Halifax police charge man in Dartmouth killing, shooting victim identified

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in relation to the killing of a 22-year-old earlier this week near the Dartmouth waterfront.

Police said they responded to a report of gun shots at around 7:30 p.m. in the Alderney Landing area on May 12.

Officers arrived to find a man with injuries “consistent with a gunshot wound.” In an updated news release Thursday morning, police said the victim died from his injuries, and the cause of death was a homicide.

The name of the victim was released by police on Friday. He has been identified as Tyler Michael Boyd Algee.

Police arrested three people in the area at the time of the incident, with charges laid against one person on Thursday night.

Justin Ronald Adams-Clarke, 23, of Elmsdale, has been charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

The other two people arrested are now released.

Police say they believe the shooting wasn’t random and they aren’t looking for any other suspects.

-With files from Rebecca Lau

