Crime

Halifax police charge man in Dartmouth killing, shooting victim identified

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 9:11 am
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gun shots in the area of Alderney Landing in Dartmouth on Wednesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in relation to the killing of a 22-year-old earlier this week near the Dartmouth waterfront.

Police said they responded to a report of gun shots at around 7:30 p.m. in the Alderney Landing area on May 12.

Officers arrived to find a man with injuries “consistent with a gunshot wound.” In an updated news release Thursday morning, police said the victim died from his injuries, and the cause of death was a homicide.

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Bedford

The name of the victim was released by police on Friday. He has been identified as Tyler Michael Boyd Algee.

Police arrested three people in the area at the time of the incident, with charges laid against one person on Thursday night.

Justin Ronald Adams-Clarke, 23, of Elmsdale, has been charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

The other two people arrested are now released.

Police say they believe the shooting wasn’t random and they aren’t looking for any other suspects.

-With files from Rebecca Lau

Click to play video: 'Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide' Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide
Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide – Dec 10, 2020
