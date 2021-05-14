Menu

Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Bedford

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 4:28 am
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. View image in full screen
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. Global News

For a second night in a row there has been a shooting in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Halifax Regional Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Bedford Thursday night.

In a news release Friday morning, Halifax police said they responded to a report of gun shots with a man injured at the intersection of Broad Street and Farrington Way.

Dartmouth shooting victim dies from injuries, investigation now a homicide

Officers arrived to find the man “with life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.”

A number of officers responded to the scene, including a canine unit and members of the Emergency Response Team.

“There is no suspect description at this time,” police stated. “We ask that people avoid the area.”

Halifax police responded to a different shooting near the Dartmouth waterfront Wednesday night, where a 22-year-old man who was shot died from his injuries.

Police investigating stabbing in Dartmouth that left three injured

Police say three people had been arrested and they were not looking for any other suspects in regards to that shooting.

It’s unclear whether the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

 

