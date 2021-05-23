Deadly daylight shooting in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are once again on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Lower Mainland, this time in Coquitlam near Henderson Avenue and Hart Street.

Reports of shots fired came in late Saturday afternoon and witnesses said they heard at least six gun shots coming from an alleyway.

“I live down a really long driveway and when I looked across the street I saw somebody running away and they had blue pants on and a blue shirt on and I think it was a man,” one witness told Global News.

One neighbour was watching the hockey game at home when he heard the gunfire.

“I thought somebody was lighting fireworks off right now. Next thing you know, half an hour later, cops everywhere,” he said.

One woman said she looked and was able to see a body lying just outside the door of a white Toyota SUV and several bullet shots surrounding the vehicle.

A yellow tarp appeared to be placed over the body of a man.

Several blocks surrounding the crime scene were closed to traffic and several evidence markers could be seen in the area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and Coquitlam RCMP remained on scene for hours investigating but have not provided any new information into the identity of the person killed or if this shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland’s ongoing gang conflict.

In recent weeks dozens of shootings have taken place in busy areas such as malls and parks.

The brazen daytime killings have led to fears that it would only be a matter of time until an innocent person is killed.

Early Saturday more information was shared about the deadly targeted shooting in Nanaimo that claimed and investigators confirmed it is linked to the gang conflict.

The killing happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 20, near a Wendy’s at the Rock City Plaza.

Nanaimo RCMP said three suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting, but have since been released pending further investigation.

Thursday’s shooting will mark the first time the ongoing dispute has spread beyond BC’s Lower Mainland.

Meantime questions are being raised Saturday about another shooting, this time in Alberta, which appears to have the hallmarks of a gang hit.

Calgary Police said that a vehicle was found on fire a short time later and it is believed to be connected to the deadly shooting.

Read more: Calgary police investigating targeted fatal shooting

Investigators have not confirmed that the death is connected to BC’s gang conflict.