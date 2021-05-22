Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nanaimo fatal shooting linked to regional gang conflict: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 8:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Man found fatally shot at Nanaimo shopping plaza' Man found fatally shot at Nanaimo shopping plaza
(May 20, 2021) Another night -- another fatal shooting. This time in Nanaimo in broad daylight. And as Nadia Steward reports, police are warning the public to be cautious.

A brazen daytime shooting in a fast-food restaurant parking lot in Nanaimo on Thursday is likely linked to the escalating Lower Mainland gang conflict, RCMP said Saturday.

The killing happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 20, near a Wendy’s at the Rock City Plaza.

Read more: One dead, three in custody after shooting in Nanaimo: Police

Police arrested three suspects at a motel and seized a vehicle a short time afterward, and said they do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.

All three have been released pending further investigation.

“We believe this event has a nexus to the ongoing gang-conflict and violence currently plaguing a number of Lower Mainland communities,” Acting Insp. Donovan Tait said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to those alert citizens who contacted the police in a timely fashion providing valuable information to our investigators as this event unfolded, resulting in the arrests that were made.”

Trending Stories

There have been a dozen shootings in the Lower Mainland in recent weeks, many believed to be linked to gang activity, resulting in at least nine deaths.

A number of those killings have taken place in extremely public places, including at the departure terminal of the Vancouver International Airport, outside the Langley Sportsplex and in the parking lots of busy malls.

READ MORE: Public warning issued about 11 gangsters with ties to B.C.’s escalating violence

Thursday’s slaying appears to mark the first time the escalating violence has spilled out of the Lower Mainland.

Police in Nanaimo continue to seek video evidence and are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of the Rock City Plaza at the time of the shooting, in particular a Caucasian female who was seen walking towards the Jumping Jiminy’s Playground & Café.

Investigators also want to speak with anyone who saw the vehicle they seized, a pearl white 2003 Cadillac Escalade SUV, as well as its occupants, in the days leading up to the killing.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagFatal Shooting tagGang tagLower Mainland gang conflict tagGang conflict tagNanaimo Shooting tagNanaimo homicide tagnanaimo fatal shooting tagnanaimo gang conflict tagnanaimo killing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers