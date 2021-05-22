Menu

Crime

Search warrant executed in wake of police vehicle being shot at: Oliver RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 8:13 pm
Oliver RCMP say one of their vehicles sustained damage ‘consistent with bullet holes’ after attending a house party during the early hours of Saturday, May 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Oliver RCMP say one of their vehicles sustained damage ‘consistent with bullet holes’ after attending a house party during the early hours of Saturday, May 15, 2021. Oliver RCMP

A search warrant was executed on Friday morning, says Oliver RCMP, in relation to a series of incidents last weekend that saw a police vehicle shot.

According to police, the warrant was executed at a residence on Sandpoint Drive at approximately 9 a.m.

Last weekend, police visited a residence on Sandpoint Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday following reports of gunshots. What they found was a group of people having a party.

Read more: Bullet holes found in police vehicle after officers investigate house party: Oliver RCMP

Police said a search of the residence found no evidence of firearms or shooting and there were no reported injuries.

At 4 a.m., police say officers inside the RCMP detachment heard several loud bangs, with a Ford Ranger pickup truck seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Story continues below advertisement

That Ford was later found burning in a parking lot.

Then, while officers were at that scene, an arson report came in of a nearby pharmacy having been broken into and items lit on fire.

And, lastly, when daylight came, bullet holes were found in the rear trunk area of a police vehicle.

Regarding Friday’s search warrant, Oliver RCMP offered little information, other than a search warrant had been executed.

“Due to the high-risk nature of the situation, the Southeast District Critical Incident Program and its Emergency Response Team were utilized to ensure the safety of the public and the police,” said police, adding that “the matter remains under investigation.”

