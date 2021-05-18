Bullet holes found in police vehicle after officers investigate house party: Oliver RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Reports of gun shots in the South Okanagan during the weekend turned into a concerning case of a police vehicle being shot up.

Oliver RCMP say one of their vehicles sustained damage “consistent with bullet holes” after they attended a house party around 3 a.m., on Saturday.

According to police, they attended the residence on Sandpoint Road after hearing reports of gun shots and found a group of people having a party.

“A search through the home found no evidence of firearms or shooting and there were no reported injuries,” said Oliver RCMP.

One hour later, though, police say officers inside the Oliver RCMP detachment heard several loud bangs coming from the parking lot area.

Police said a Ford Ranger pickup truck was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

A few minutes later, a vehicle — believed to be the Ford Ranger — was reported to be on fire in a parking lot at Fairview Road and Main Street.

Then, while attending the burning truck with the Oliver Volunteer Fire Dept., police say they received another arson report, this one from a nearby pharmacy on Fairview Road.

Police say a suspect broke into the pharmacy, lit items on fire then fled.

“It was not until daylight that officers noted damage consistent with bullet holes in the rear trunk area of a police vehicle,” said Oliver RCMP.

Police say they’ve been working diligently to obtain video surveillance from local businesses, and the forensic identification section has been gathering evidence.

“This is a matter that is very concerning to me as the Oliver detachment commander,” said RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

“When an individual decides to bring this level of violence and destruction to our community, all resources will be utilized to see that they are held accountable. Thankfully, there were no injuries and there is no indication that any specific police officer was targeted.”

If you have any information or video evidence to assist in this investigation, you are asked to call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-4324.

