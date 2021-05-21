Two tornadoes touched down in Manitoba, Environment Canada confirms

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of landspout tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The national weather service confirmed the first one occurred on May 14, just southwest of Roblin, with the second happening a day later west of Sandy Bay.

Two more tornadoes – this time from Manitoba! NTP & @ECCCWeatherMB have confirmed two additional landspout tornadoes from last week. In each case, no damage / injuries were reported.https://t.co/DvPJS1Upauhttps://t.co/97rsmNz13K Mapping at https://t.co/3EDU9sQYgB #MBstorm pic.twitter.com/xlgdsiISjK — Northern Tornadoes Project 🇨🇦 (@westernuNTP) May 20, 2021

There was no damages or injuries reported in either incident.

Both tornadoes have been classified as EF-0 — meaning wind speeds were between 90-130 km/h. EF-0 is the weakest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the severity of tornadoes in North America.

