Two tornadoes touched down in Manitoba, Environment Canada confirms

A pair of landspout tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The national weather service confirmed the first one occurred on May 14, just southwest of Roblin, with the second happening a day later west of Sandy Bay.
There was no damages or injuries reported in either incident.
Both tornadoes have been classified as EF-0 — meaning wind speeds were between 90-130 km/h. EF-0 is the weakest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the severity of tornadoes in North America.
