Weather

Two tornadoes touched down in Manitoba, Environment Canada confirms

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 4:02 pm
The May 14 tornado near Roblin, as captured by an area resident and shared on social media.
The May 14 tornado near Roblin, as captured by an area resident and shared on social media. Facebook / Faye Jones

A pair of landspout tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The national weather service confirmed the first one occurred on May 14, just southwest of Roblin, with the second happening a day later west of Sandy Bay.

Read more: Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings end for southern Manitoba

There was no damages or injuries reported in either incident.

Both tornadoes have been classified as EF-0 — meaning wind speeds were between 90-130 km/h. EF-0 is the weakest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the severity of tornadoes in North America.

Click to play video: 'Tracking severe storm activity in Canada' Tracking severe storm activity in Canada
Tracking severe storm activity in Canada – Aug 11, 2020

 

