Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Tornado watch in effect for southern Manitoba: Environment Canada

By Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 4:31 pm
Thunderstorms over Oakbank, Manitoba.
Thunderstorms over Oakbank, Manitoba. Heather McBurney / Viewer Supplied

Environment Canada has issued a severe weather watch for multiples cities in southern Manitoba.

The following areas are included in the tornado watch:

  • Steinbach
  • St. Adolphe
  • Emerson
  • Vita
  • Richer
  • Morden
  • Winkler
  • Altona
  • Morris

Weather conditions are favourable for development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes and potentially produce hail the size of baseballs.

Wind gusts could also exceed 120 km/h.

Environment Canada reports the tornado threat will diminish late this evening.

Landspout tornado spotted in southern Alberta
Landspout tornado spotted in southern Alberta

People in these areas are being advised to prepare for severe weather and take cover immediately if it approaches.

Story continues below advertisement

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued, Environment Canada recommends residents go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

It’s recommended you also leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaSevere WeatherThunderstormHailTornado Watchsevere storm
Flyers
More weekly flyers