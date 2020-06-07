Tornado watch in effect for southern Manitoba: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a severe weather watch for multiples cities in southern Manitoba.
The following areas are included in the tornado watch:
- Steinbach
- St. Adolphe
- Emerson
- Vita
- Richer
- Morden
- Winkler
- Altona
- Morris
Weather conditions are favourable for development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes and potentially produce hail the size of baseballs.
Wind gusts could also exceed 120 km/h.
Environment Canada reports the tornado threat will diminish late this evening.
People in these areas are being advised to prepare for severe weather and take cover immediately if it approaches.
In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued, Environment Canada recommends residents go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.
It’s recommended you also leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters and move to a strong building if you can.
As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.
