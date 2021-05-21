Alberta women’s shelter Jessie’s House receives $1.1M in government funding

Send this page to someone via email

A women’s shelter that helps provide families escaping violence resources and a safe space to stay has received $1.1 million from the Alberta government.

Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney announced the funding Friday morning for Jessie’s House in Sturgeon County.

A decade in the making, Jessie’s House opened in Morinville, Alta., last year. The safe house was the dream of Jessica Martel’s family. In 2009, Martel was murdered in front of her three children by her common-law husband.

“We had tried so many times to get her to safety but in our community, there wasn’t a shelter or resources for her to access. She had tried to get into a shelter in Edmonton, but they were always full,” said Lynne Rosychuk, Martel’s mother and founder of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

“We didn’t want other families to have to go through the same thing that Jessica had to go through.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We didn't want other families to have to go through the same thing that Jessica had to go through."

The $1.1-million grant is one-time funding for the non-profit organization. Rosychuk said the foundation relies on government grants to be able to do the work it does, and the COVID-19 pandemic had made traditional fundraising efforts difficult.

Rosychuk said the facility has had to turn away families because of the high need. This money will help the facility provide further programming and keeps its doors open to those fleeing violence.

“Without funding we wouldn’t survive,” she said. “This money is huge for us. It’s going to let us continue to do the work that we’ve already been doing.

“For me and my family, since I heard the news we haven’t stopped crying. It’s been… a very hard journey for our family. Ultimately, we would have rather had Jessica with us but we do know that this is going to help so many families and it makes our hearts so happy to be able to do that for everyone.”

Sawhney said the COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on families, with restrictions having unintended consequences on the province’s most vulnerable. The minister said there’s been an “unacceptable increase in family violence” since the pandemic began.

“We know, however, that not all women have the capacity to leave a violent home life,” Sawhney said.

“One woman killed in a domestic violence incident is one too many.”

Alberta NDP community and social services critic Marie Renaud said she is relieved by the funding, but is disappointed it is one-time funding “which does not provide long-term and stable operational funding for this critical service.”

“I spoke in the legislature April 15 on the need for at least $1.5 million for Jesse’s House to meet all of their needs. I worry this is not enough funding to serve women and families in rural Alberta,” Renaud said in a statement.

“I hope to see permanent and stable operational funding for Jessie’s House in next year’s budget.”

Earlier this year, the Alberta government introduced legislation, informally known as Clare’s Law, which allows people who feel they may be at risk of domestic violence to apply online for information related to a current or former partner’s potential risk for domestic violence.

Police can also choose to warn potential victims if there’s a sense they are in danger.

The law originated in the United Kingdom and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner she didn’t know had a violent criminal history.

Anyone at risk or experiencing family violence can reach the Family Violence Info Line 24 hours a day at 310-1818.

Family violence supports are also available online.