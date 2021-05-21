SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

STC walk-in clinic offering 600 doses of Pfizer vaccine a day from Tuesday to Friday

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 1:07 pm
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's walk-in vaccine clinic at SaskTel Centre Wednesday, May 19. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's walk-in vaccine clinic at SaskTel Centre Wednesday, May 19. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Tribal Council’s walk-in clinic at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon will be getting more of the Pfizer vaccine next week from Indigenous Services Canada.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said they will be administering up to 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a day between May 25 and 28; double its usual daily amount.

Read more: No new COVID-19 deaths as Saskatchewan surpasses 45K total cases

“There’s been lineups every morning, probably about 100-plus people standing out since (reopening) Wednesday,” Arcand said.

“It’s been a lot of our young people, which is good. Families have been coming with their children 12 and up.”

Arcand said it’s rewarding to see the crowds that have been lining up since Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19 — Saskatoon Tribal Council walk-in clinic administering Pfizer vaccine starting Wednesday

“We’re making a difference in the city of Saskatoon,” he said.

“It feels good to be part of a system that’s, in my view, it’s solving COVID-19, getting rid of it and really making sure that we’re all working together to get back to normal.”

The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and usually has the capacity to administer 300 vaccines a day. After May 28, it will return to administering 300 doses daily.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan rural pharmacies stretched thin amid vaccine rollout' Saskatchewan rural pharmacies stretched thin amid vaccine rollout
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagVaccine tagSaskatoon News tagnovel coronavirus tagPfizer tagPfizer Vaccine tagSaskTel Centre tagSaskatoon Tribal Council tagMark Arcand tagVaccine clinic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers