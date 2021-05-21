STC walk-in clinic offering 600 doses of Pfizer vaccine a day from Tuesday to Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Tribal Council’s walk-in clinic at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon will be getting more of the Pfizer vaccine next week from Indigenous Services Canada.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said they will be administering up to 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a day between May 25 and 28; double its usual daily amount.

“There’s been lineups every morning, probably about 100-plus people standing out since (reopening) Wednesday,” Arcand said.

“It’s been a lot of our young people, which is good. Families have been coming with their children 12 and up.”

Arcand said it’s rewarding to see the crowds that have been lining up since Wednesday.

“We’re making a difference in the city of Saskatoon,” he said.

“It feels good to be part of a system that’s, in my view, it’s solving COVID-19, getting rid of it and really making sure that we’re all working together to get back to normal.”

The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and usually has the capacity to administer 300 vaccines a day. After May 28, it will return to administering 300 doses daily.