Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
May 19 2021 9:47am
01:32

SHA to begin administrating COVID-19 vaccines in elementary, high schools in June

Saskatchewan is unveiling more details on its strategy to start vaccinating students aged 12 and up at school before the summer break.

Advertisement

Video Home