Global News at 10 Regina May 19 2021 9:47am 01:32 SHA to begin administrating COVID-19 vaccines in elementary, high schools in June Saskatchewan is unveiling more details on its strategy to start vaccinating students aged 12 and up at school before the summer break. COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan SHA to begin administrating COVID-19 vaccines in elementary, high schools in June <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7875643/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7875643/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?