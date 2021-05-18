Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

SHA to begin administrating COVID-19 vaccines in elementary, high schools in June

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 5:54 pm
A cleaned classroom is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. Students across British Columbia are getting ready for COVID-19 orientation sessions this week amid a flurry of new protocols aimed at reopening schools while the pandemic wears on. Education Minister Rob Fleming has said districts are expecting 85 to 90 per cent of students to attend school in person, but some parents and students say they're frustrated by the lack of remote learning options, large class sizes and inconsistent messaging when it comes to physical distancing. View image in full screen
A cleaned classroom is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. Students across British Columbia are getting ready for COVID-19 orientation sessions this week amid a flurry of new protocols aimed at reopening schools while the pandemic wears on. Education Minister Rob Fleming has said districts are expecting 85 to 90 per cent of students to attend school in person, but some parents and students say they're frustrated by the lack of remote learning options, large class sizes and inconsistent messaging when it comes to physical distancing. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Beginning in June, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in both elementary and high schools across the province in an announcement made Tuesday.

Delivery dates are still being finalized with local education officials, but once confirmed the dates will be communicated to parents through individual schools.

In total, the province says there will 90,000 vaccines made available to those 12 years of age and older.

Read more: COVID-19: 2nd dose vaccine bookings available for priority population in Saskatchewan

“Saskatchewan has been leading the country with one of the most aggressive vaccination programs and now we are building further on that with the addition of a school-based vaccination program,” said Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan’s health minister.

Story continues below advertisement

“The option of school vaccinations provides greater convenience for parents who want to see their children provided protection through vaccination.”

Pfizer will be the only brand of vaccine administered to children in this age group – the last group currently approved for immunization.

The province said it hopes to expand vaccination to younger populations in the fall as vaccines are nationally approved for their use.

Drive-thru, walk-in and booked appointments will be reduced over the next three weeks during school immunizations to ensure students get vaccinated before the end of the school year.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 rapid testing begins at 4 Regina Catholic schools

The province said pharmacy-booked appointments will continue to be available to all eligible age groups.

“Our public health teams are skilled and equipped to deliver immunizations within the school system,” said Scott Livingstone, SHA’s CEO. “We want to utilize this well-established system over the next three weeks, before school is out for the summer, to vaccinate as many eligible youth as we can and protect them and their families.”

The province said written consent will be required for those aged 12-17, “primarily for tracking purposes, in case the child receives one dose at school and one elsewhere.  There will only be one consent required for both doses.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'SHA shares data behind Regina school divisions’ switch back to in-person learning' SHA shares data behind Regina school divisions’ switch back to in-person learning
SHA shares data behind Regina school divisions’ switch back to in-person learning – Apr 30, 2021

Parents are being encouraged to talk to their children about consent regarding getting the shot.

For students being home schooled or who wish to be vaccinated earlier, the province has laid out options, provided below:

  • Any participating pharmacyin Saskatchewan;
  • By attending a drive-thru or walk-in clinic– note that these clinics will operate on reduced schedules in June in order to support school-based immunization during the week days;
  • Online bookingis available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week; or
  • By calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829).

More information regarding the Pfizer vaccine can be found here.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagVaccines tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagSHA tagsask coronavirus tagSaskatchewan Schools tagSask COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers