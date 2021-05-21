Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
May 21 2021 11:13am
01:46

Saskatchewan rural pharmacies stretched thin amid vaccine rollout

Between booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments and managing day-to-day duties, some small town pharmacists in Saskatchewan are feeling the strain.

Advertisement

Video Home