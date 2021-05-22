Saskatchewan reports 180 new COVID-19 cases, 375 new variant lineage results

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is reporting an additional 180 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the provincial total up to 45,490 cases.

The province also reported 375 new lineage results of COVID-19 variants on Saturday. In total, there have been 5,431 variants of concern identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan. Of those, 5,273 are B.1.1.7 (UK), 124 are P.1 (Brazilian), 24 are B.1.617 (Indian) and 10 are B.1.351 (SA).

Health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. Both deaths were reported in the south central zone, one resident in their 50s and another in the 80-plus age category.

Of the 180 cases reported on Saturday, 54 were reported in Saskatoon, 23 in the north central zone, 22 in the north west, and 19 in Regina.

Across the province, 1,770 cases are considered active.

In hospital, there are 120 patients with COVID-19 including 27 people receiving intensive care.

Health-care workers across the province administered an additional 14,801 COVID-19 vaccines since the province’s last report on Friday.

Sixty-nine per cent of Saskatchewan residents 30 and older have received their first dose, while 62 per cent of those 18 and older have also received their first dose.

