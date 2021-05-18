Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Saskatoon Tribal Council walk-in clinic administering Pfizer vaccine starting Wednesday

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan reviewing second-dose strategy for AstraZeneca recipients' Saskatchewan reviewing second-dose strategy for AstraZeneca recipients
WATCH: Saskatchewan is reviewing its second-dose strategy for people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, leaving some residents stuck in the middle.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council’s (STC) walk-in vaccine clinic at SaskTel Centre will be administering the Pfizer vaccine starting Wednesday, May 19.

STC said the clinic can give out 300 doses a day on a first come, first served basis starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: COVID-19: Priority populations can begin booking second doses Monday in Saskatchewan

It said it’s following Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines and is only administering the first dose until directed otherwise.

STC said it expects long lines, and advises people to bring lawn chairs and snacks.

Click to play video: 'Demand for some vaccines in Saskatchewan high, other clinics see low turnout' Demand for some vaccines in Saskatchewan high, other clinics see low turnout
Demand for some vaccines in Saskatchewan high, other clinics see low turnout – May 4, 2021

“If moms and dads haven’t been vaccinated, you can bring your 16-year-old and up … and do it together as a family,” said Tribal Chief Mark Arcand.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan reviewing second-dose strategy for AstraZeneca recipients

Eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine in Saskatchewan is expected to lower to 12 years of age starting Thursday.

STC said the Pfizer vaccine will be available at its walk-ins until July 30.

Click to play video: '75% of Canadians will get 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine this summer: Trudeau' 75% of Canadians will get 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine this summer: Trudeau
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagSaskatoon News tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagPfizer tagcovid vaccine tagPfizer Vaccine tagSaskTel Centre tagSaskatoon Tribal Council tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers