COVID-19: Saskatoon Tribal Council walk-in clinic administering Pfizer vaccine starting Wednesday

The Saskatoon Tribal Council’s (STC) walk-in vaccine clinic at SaskTel Centre will be administering the Pfizer vaccine starting Wednesday, May 19.

STC said the clinic can give out 300 doses a day on a first come, first served basis starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It said it’s following Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines and is only administering the first dose until directed otherwise.

STC said it expects long lines, and advises people to bring lawn chairs and snacks.

“If moms and dads haven’t been vaccinated, you can bring your 16-year-old and up … and do it together as a family,” said Tribal Chief Mark Arcand.

Eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine in Saskatchewan is expected to lower to 12 years of age starting Thursday.

STC said the Pfizer vaccine will be available at its walk-ins until July 30.