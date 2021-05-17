Menu

Canada

Survey shows Saskatchewan leading the country in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 3:52 pm
Individual receiving a COVID-19 vaccine View image in full screen
Saskatchewan has the highest rate of hesitancy in Canada when it comes to whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, shown in a recent survey from Agnus Reid. Courtesy: CHUM

Despite high rates of vaccination in Saskatchewan, some residents remain hesitant to get their COVID-19 shot.

A recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute found 24 per cent of people in the province, or one in four, “remain unconvinced” about getting vaccinated.

That number is the highest in the country. Alberta comes in second at 17 per cent while all remaining provinces are at 12 per cent or lower.

As of May 16, a total of 552,844 people have received their first dose in Saskatchewan, according to the province’s daily COVID-19 update Monday. Nearly 50,000 people have received their second dose.

The Angus Reid data shows more and more Canadians are getting on board and in lineups to receive their shot.

“The Institute’s most recent public opinion survey shows 53 per cent of adults reporting they have received their first vaccine, while another 29 per cent say they would like to receive theirs as soon as possible,” the independent research institution said in a release Monday.

“The number who say they are unwilling to receive a vaccine is also trending down — though at a much slower rate.”

This Angus Reid survey was done through a randomized member sample of 1,319 Canadians that took place over May 14-16.

