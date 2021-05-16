COVID-19: Priority populations can begin booking second doses Monday in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Monday, anyone over 85, along with those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. before Feb. 15 will be eligible to book their second dose in Saskatchewan.

People being treated for cancer, are bone marrow transplant recipients or who have blood cancer diagnosed within the last two years and those have received solid organ transplants will be mailed a letter of eligibility that will allow them to book their second dose.

For other residents who don’t meet this criteria, eligibility will be announced following the age-based priority sequencing of first doses.

Second doses will be available to those who meet eligibility criteria at participating pharmacies, and at Saskatchewan Health Authority drive-thru and walk-in clinics. Doses will also be available at clinics operated by Indigenous Services Canada and the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority (NITHA)

At this time, online booking is not available for second doses but is expected to begin later this week. Appointments can be booked over the phone by calling 1-833-727-5829. The call centre is open 7 days per week open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Residents will be required to know their first date of immunization which is noted on the card given out after administration of the first dose. If residents don’t have the card anymore, they can call 1-833-727-5829 or check their immunization history on MySaskHealthRecord account.

The brand of the second dose must match the brand of the first dose given.

“National reviews of the safety and efficacy of interchanging the second dose brand are on-going and the provincial policy on maintaining the same brand for the second dose may be updated following this review,” a news release from SHA stated.

At the time of the second dose appointment, the clinic or pharmacy will check the timing and brand of the first dose to ensure the resident is getting the second dose within the recommended time frame.

“The type of vaccine available at each location will be confirmed when booking online or over the phone, or for drive-thru and walk-in clinics the vaccine brand will be noted on the COVID-19 Immunization Update PSA’s, and on the online schedule.”