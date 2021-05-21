COVID-19: N.S. food truck business fined after employees found not wearing masks

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has charged a business in the area for violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act after employees were found to be not wearing masks.

In a release, the Yarmouth District RCMP said it received a complaint of food truck employees in Yarmouth not wearing masks, as required by the act. When officers arrived, they found that none of the employees were masked.

“The owner of the business advised that they refused to wear a mask because the public health restrictions are not ‘law,'” the release said.

Despite that argument, police say they charged the business under the Health Protection Act for operating in contravention of masking requirements. The charge carries a fine of $11,622.50.

“The RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws,” the release said. “We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”