23-year-old pedestrian dead after being struck by SUV near Toronto Pearson airport, police say

A 23-year-old Brampton man has died after he was hit by an SUV just north of Toronto Pearson International Airport, a Peel Regional Police spokesperson says.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Derry Road near Vanguard Drive, west of Torbram Road, at around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Insp. Wendy Sims told reporters the pedestrian was heading north across Derry Road east of the intersection when he was hit.

“Our victim suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” she said, noting lighting in the immediate area where the collision was reduced.

“The unfortunate part is it’s not very well lit at this time of night.”

Sims said the driver remained at the scene and while the investigation was still ongoing as of early Friday, there were no early indications charges were going to be laid.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Derry Road at Vanguard Drive for several hours as officers gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, anyone in the area with surveillance video was asked to call officers.