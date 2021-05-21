Menu

Traffic

23-year-old pedestrian dead after being struck by SUV near Toronto Pearson airport, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 4:45 am
The collision on Derry Road happened at around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
The collision on Derry Road happened at around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday. Nick Westoll / Global News

A 23-year-old Brampton man has died after he was hit by an SUV just north of Toronto Pearson International Airport, a Peel Regional Police spokesperson says.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Derry Road near Vanguard Drive, west of Torbram Road, at around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Insp. Wendy Sims told reporters the pedestrian was heading north across Derry Road east of the intersection when he was hit.

“Our victim suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” she said, noting lighting in the immediate area where the collision was reduced.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

“The unfortunate part is it’s not very well lit at this time of night.”

Sims said the driver remained at the scene and while the investigation was still ongoing as of early Friday, there were no early indications charges were going to be laid.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Derry Road at Vanguard Drive for several hours as officers gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, anyone in the area with surveillance video was asked to call officers.

