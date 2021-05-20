Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges dropped against man for New Westminster pier fire, suspect is deceased: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 7:33 pm
Flames are seen at the height of New Westminster's Pier Park fire on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Flames are seen at the height of New Westminster's Pier Park fire on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Curtis Kreklau

Charges against a man for a September 2020 fire at New Westminster’s Pier Park have now been dropped, police confirmed Thursday.

The accused, Sean Warnick, 49, has died since he was released from custody last year and as a result, the charges have been abated.

Read more: Man charged in New Westminster’s Pier Park fire

New Westminster police are not releasing the details of how Warnick died.

He was charged with mischief to property and arson with damage to property.

Click to play video: 'Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire makes court appearance' Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire makes court appearance
Story continues below advertisement

The fire broke out Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, and quickly grew to engulf the old section of the riverfront greenspace.

Trending Stories

It burned for days and smoke could be seen by residents in many neighbouring communities.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote has vowed to rebuild the pier but said it will be years before the popular waterfront attraction will be fully open again. Pier Park reopened to the public about six months after the fire.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Westminster tagNew Westminster Police tagNew Westminster fire tagnew westminster pier park tagNew Westminster Pier Park Fire tagNew West pier fire tagNew Westminster pier fire tagSean Warnick tagPier fire New West tagSuspect in New West pier fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers