Charges dropped against man for New Westminster pier fire, suspect is deceased: police

Charges against a man for a September 2020 fire at New Westminster’s Pier Park have now been dropped, police confirmed Thursday.

The accused, Sean Warnick, 49, has died since he was released from custody last year and as a result, the charges have been abated.

New Westminster police are not releasing the details of how Warnick died.

He was charged with mischief to property and arson with damage to property.

The fire broke out Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, and quickly grew to engulf the old section of the riverfront greenspace.

It burned for days and smoke could be seen by residents in many neighbouring communities.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote has vowed to rebuild the pier but said it will be years before the popular waterfront attraction will be fully open again. Pier Park reopened to the public about six months after the fire.